LENEXA, Kan. — Systemair North America, a manufacturer of commercial ventilation products, has appointed Jeff Bredeson as its president. In this new role, Bredeson will lead all aspects of Systemair’s activities in North America, including the sales organization and the company’s three factories, located in Lenexa, Kansas; Bouctouche, New Brunswick; and Tillsonburg, Ontario, as well as Systemair’s Fantech and Greentek residential ventilation divisions.

Bredeson’s lengthy career in building products includes diverse leadership experience in the HVAC and pump industries, most recently serving as president of fan manufacturer S&P USA Ventilation Systems. Prior positions include president of Hydroflo Pumps, vice president of sales at Taco Comfort Solutions, and senior vice president and General Manager of Hunter Fans’ industrial division.

“Jeff is a disciplined leader with a strong focus on market and commercialization, extensive analytical skills, and expertise in lean manufacturing and Six Sigma,” said Roland Kasper, CEO for Systemair. “His proven track record of leading companies to achieve aggressive, profitable growth will not only help Systemair grow our North American business but also increase capacity to help scale the business and individual departments to meet future demand.”

Among Bredeson’s first initiatives with Systemair will be conducting growth evaluation and analysis and setting short- and long-term goals based on the current product portfolio, production capacities/capabilities, and target market segments.

“The pandemic has driven increased attention on indoor air quality and elevated the importance of ventilation systems for building owners and occupants,” Bredeson said. “That, combined with an increased focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, indicates the timing is right to initiate and execute new growth strategies. Knowing our role in the market, operating with high integrity and understanding our strengths and weaknesses will be some of the keys to leveraging these opportunities for long-term success.”

Bredeson will operate from Systemair's facility in Lenexa, Kansas, and will report to Roland Kasper, CEO, Systemair, and Pablo Varela, global product director, Systemair.

