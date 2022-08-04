NEW YORK — AKF Group has appointed Dennis Boone as senior director of smart buildings. In this role, Dennis is responsible for expanding AKF’s smart building consulting practice by leveraging our suite of integrated services. Boone boasts 30 years of experience specializing in smart building technologies and integrated building systems. He comes to AKF after a long tenure at Siemens, most recently serving as business development manager and New York City sales manager, overseeing a sales team that successfully and significantly increased revenues and customer base. Dennis maximized business relationships by creating opportunities across all business segments within Siemens. For more information, visit www.akfgroup.com.
AKF Names Dennis Boone Senior Director of Smart Buildings
August 4, 2022
