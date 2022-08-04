The 12.5-20 ton YORK® Sun™ Choice Heat Pump Rooftop Units serve as direct replacement footprints. Choice platforms are up to 20% lighter than existing YORK models, which streamlines specification by saving on building design requirements and eliminating the need for additional structural engineering analysis when used in replacement applications. It was these factors, and numerous others, that convinced our judges to name the YORK Sun Choice Heat Pump Rooftop Unit as the 2022 Commercial Comfort Product of the Year in the Rooftop Unit category.

The unit was designed to deliver value and timesavings from product start to finish for both contractors and facility managers alike by providing superior performance, greater flexibility, energy savings, and exceptional reliability.

A thoughtful design includes independent circuits to help avoid full unit shutdowns and a lead-lag compensator for exceptional reliability. Single-side access to all serviceable items provide ease of service that is further simplified with the support of the Johnson Controls Commercial Application Support organization, which provides expert technical and field support for every aspect of ownership, including installation, replacement, and service.

“The industry is increasingly interested in heat pumps that offer greater efficiency and environmental sustainability,” said Jason Carter, senior product manager, Johnson Controls. “These units exceed DOE 2018 part-load cooling efficiencies by 15% and meet DOE 2023 efficiencies for both heating and cooling. The platforms can deliver up to 13% higher IEER ratings than the legacy products and some competitive ‘high-efficiency’ units, translating to lower operating costs over the lifetime of the unit.”

The units are Smart Equipment-enabled to maximize control for extended equipment life and ease of service for contractors. An optional Mobile Access Portal with Wi-Fi hotspot gives contractors access to commissioning, configuration, and maintenance logs using a mobile smart device. This remote diagnostic monitoring feature allows for fewer trips to the job site or roof to diagnose issues.

“Building owners are more interested in heat pumps than ever before to help cut energy costs and benefit companies’ environmental sustainability goals,” said Carter. “This new heat pump RTU gives contractors the ability to offer a high-performance commercial heat pump that offers them flexibility and time savings at installation and ease of maintenance.”

The Judges Have Spoken

Judges selected this unit for a number of reasons, including its ability to exceed national efficiency standards, its reduced installation time, and more.

“The YORK Sun Choice Heat Pump Unit has greater part-load efficiencies by exceeding DOE 2018 by 15% with heat pump technology, lowering the overall operating costs,” said one judge. “The unit’s direct replacement capabilities and lightweight construction reduces installation time and cost.”

“Features, such as independent refrigerant circuits to help avoid full shutdowns, compatibility with competitive installed bases, and 20% lighter construction than existing YORK models, provide operational and installation benefits to projects, making this unit exceptional,” said another judge. “Engineers will appreciate the available options regarding outside air, powered exhaust, and higher SCCR [short-circuit current rating] options to help customize the unit for a particular application.”