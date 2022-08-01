WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allied Air Enterprises announces the new 4AC17 single-stage air conditioner under the Concord®, Ducane™, and Allied™ brands, providing an efficiency range of 15-17 SEER. Allied Air started production in July, proactively anticipating 2023 regional efficiency requirements in the Southeast and Southwest U.S., where new minimum efficiency requirements are moving from 14 to 15 SEER or 14.3 SEER2 under the new testing standards.

According to the 2023 requirements, there is no sell-through period for noncompliant air conditioning units in these regions. This means distributors must have compliant products in stock well before January 1, 2023.

“With the current supply chain and lead times, Allied Air is getting ahead of the curve, helping distributors in the Southeast and Southwest get the product in-hand in Q3,” said Kim McGill, vice president of marketing, Allied Air Enterprises. “This will make it easier for distributors to phase out their current AC inventories by the end of the year, ensuring they’ll have product in stock for their customers.”

Delivering up to 17 SEER, the 4AC17 unit is built on Allied’s proven design of cooling products. It also achieves compliance without requiring a change to existing indoor system components to ease the burden of this transition, knowing distributors will face another major transition in 2025.

These units reduce energy bills vs. older, less efficient modes they’re replacing while providing immediate relief when end users need it most. Energy Star-certified, the air conditioning units also feature Omniguard® Total Corrosion Protection Technology.

Other features include:

– refrigerant valves are placed at the corner of the unit and angled at 45° to help make brazing and gauge port access easier while our all-aluminum Omniguard coil system maintains a copper to brass connection – keeping brazing techniques familiar. Single-Stage Scroll Compressor – Reliable, single-stage compressors are made from quality materials that are built to provide year-after-year comfort.

For more information, visit www.alliedair.com.