NEW YORK — Jerry Jannetti has been promoted to the role of Southeast region president for WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, where he will provide leadership for the transportation, buildings, energy, environment, water, and advisory markets in the region.

Jannetti succeeds Stephen Dale, who has resumed his role as chief general counsel. Jannetti currently serves as the New York district leader for WSP and will continue to serve in this role until his successor is appointed. He will be based in Florida for his new position.

“Jerry will bring his leadership acumen gained over the last 30 years to deliver on our strategic priorities for the rapidly growing Southeast region,” said Lou Cornell, CEO and president, WSP USA. “In the Southeast, we are helping our clients capitalize on infrastructure investments in the booming region, provide mission critical and advanced manufacturing facilities, and navigate the energy transition and imperative for sustainable, resilient communities. He will lead our multidisciplinary teams in driving innovative solutions to local problems while leveraging the vast expertise of our global experts.”

In his new role as the Southeast region president, Jannetti will collaborate with U.S. and regional leadership to deliver on the strategic priorities for the region and advance WSP’s goals of being a trusted partner to clients as well as the employer of choice for current and prospective staff.

Jannetti has held several leadership positions in his nearly 28 years with WSP and has contributed to the firm’s tremendous growth and success in that span. As New York district leader, he partnered with various leaders across the business to achieve growth objectives and lead client care efforts to advance WSP’s position and brand in the market.

Prior to his role as New York district leader, Jannetti was the transportation area manager for WSP’s Mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast transportation regional manager. He expanded the firm’s capabilities into a more diverse operation by delivering work across the transportation market, including highways, bridges, aviation, ports, tunnel, rail, and transit systems.

He served as the firm’s principal-in-charge for the Champlain Hudson Power Express power transmission line, East Side Access project, Second Avenue Subway project, and the Canarsie Tunnel rehabilitation project in New York City. In addition, he was the firm’s principal in charge for the B&P Tunnel Replacement project, InterCounty Connector project, and Purple Line light rail project in Maryland.

“Jerry’s passion is to find ways that each market sector could help clients be successful,” said Bernie McNeilly, Northeast region president at WSP. “For example, under Jerry’s leadership the property and buildings structures team was recently awarded a U.S. patent for a modular sheer wall for use in New York City supertall buildings, which will expedite and simplify construction. Our team is also about to begin work on a project that will add resilience to the lower Manhattan shoreline, protecting it from destructive super storms, such as Sandy. I am excited to see what his leadership will bring to the Southeast.”

Jannetti is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Lowell with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

The Southeast Region covers Alabama; Florida; Georgia; Louisiana; Maryland; Mississippi; North Carolina; South Carolina; Tennessee; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia. WSP's work in the region includes the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, the largest highway construction project in Virginia's history; high-containment laboratories for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; innovative shore power solutions at PortMiami; and the

