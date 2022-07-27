BALTIMORE — Sterling Engineering, an engineering project management and recruiting solutions provider headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, opened a new location in Baltimore.

Leading Sterling's Baltimore office is Joey Guzzardo, utilities division manager. Under Guzzardo's leadership, Sterling's utilities division has built a proven track record of partnering with stakeholders in the utilities and energy space, among other industry sectors, such as automation, food, life sciences, manufacturing, and information technology, to deliver innovative engineering and talent solutions.

“Baltimore was a sensible and natural choice for us and for our clients," said Guzzardo. "While our main goal is to ensure that our existing clients get the support they need, we have significant capacity to support new clients in what continues to be a very high demand and competitive labor market.”

“We are excited to enhance our offerings on the East Coast," said Rama Kavaliauskas, president, Sterling Engineering. “This location will complement and enhance our efforts to build a larger footprint so that we can be more efficient in delivering solutions for clients in this area.”

