COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy, received the American Boiler Manufacturers Association’s (ABMA’s) highest honor — the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) — during the ABMA’s summer meeting in Florida.

A highly coveted award that the ABMA bestows upon individuals, the DSA recognizes leaders who have given selflessly of themselves for service to the boiler industry. Viskup has long been an active participant in supporting the ABMA’s mission of leading and uniting the boiler industry dating back to when Victory Energy was founded in 1999.

Viskup has held several positions within the ABMA organization, most recently as board chair from 2019 to 2021. Victory Energy is a global manufacturer of boiler, heat recovery, and burner solutions for worldwide applications requiring steam.

“John has worked tirelessly in support of our efforts to advance the boiler industry,” said Scott Lynch, president and CEO, ABMA. “His insights and leadership as board chair were invaluable in helping us navigate the challenges presented by the global pandemic. He is passionate about the boiler industry and cares deeply about the success of our member companies. He’s left a lasting impact on the ABMA during his years serving as vice chair and board chair.”

“It is an honor to receive the Distinguished Service Award,” said Viskup. “I’ve always believed it’s an obligation to advance the industry in which you work. Without a strong association in place, there is no central voice to advocate for the greater good of all companies in the sector. The boiler industry is in a far better place because of the collective efforts of the ABMA and the people and companies that are a part of it. I look forward to continuing to work with all the members and member companies in leading and uniting the boiler industry.”

For more information, visit www.victoryenergy.com.