LYNDHURST, N.J. — NAVAC, a global supplier of HVAC vacuum pumps in addition to a wide array of tools, gauges, charging machines, recovery units, and industry-specific items, has hired HVAC sector veteran Thomas Boelens as its newest sales manager for the central region, which includes the entire Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

Boelens comes to NAVAC with more than 25 years of experience in the HVAC industry. Most recently, he spent seven years as the central regional sales manager at Panasonic. He also has held executive roles at Honeywell, Robertshaw, and Invensys Controls with a focus on aftermarket distribution and small OEM sales.

Boelens’ professional background also includes retail and merchandising positions with Walmart, Acosta, and Anderson Merchandisers. For NAVAC, this experience makes him especially valuable for working with distributors that are particularly proactive with marketing and promotional strategies.

Prior to beginning his HVAC career, Boelens served six years in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.

“Thomas brings a proven track record of successful sales and relationship building in the HVAC sector,” said Luis Ochoa, director of sales, northern division for NAVAC. “His merchandising background, retail experience, and professional accreditations will make him even more effective in his new role, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the NAVAC team.”

Boelens earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Illinois State University. Among other professional education distinctions, he gained accreditation as a certified purchasing manager from DePaul University as well as a certificate in energy management from the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE). For more information, visit www.navacglobal.com.