ZURICH, Switzerland — ABB, a global technology provider, announces the launch of ABB Ability™ Mobile Connect for drives. This cloud-based software service, accessible through the ABB Drivetune mobile app, enables ABB Drives partners to easily commission and troubleshoot local drives remotely. Mobile Connect features live chat and end user-controlled access that can be used to pull backup files, change parameters, capture site and installation images, and send voice and text messages.

Mobile Connect minimizes downtime, delivering efficient and effective support by granting ABB partners instant access to all the data necessary to provide quick and convenient resolutions for online end-user issues both remotely and in cases requiring an on-site visit.

