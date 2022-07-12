MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MTE Corp., a provider of power quality solutions, releases its Matrix Air EC Motor Filter that is designed to mitigate harmonics that are produced by electronically commutated motors (ECMs). This new solution is optimized for HVACR and data center cooling applications and can also be used anywhere ECMs are installed, such as conveyance systems, variable refrigeration flow (VRF) equipment, and refrigerated displays.

ECMs combine the benefits of DC electric motors with integrated drives and are primarily used to control the speed of fans, such as those found in data center fan walls and air-handling units. However, because ECMs emulate variable frequency drives (VFDs), they produce damaging harmonics that degrade and “pollute” lineside power quality, which causes nuisance tripping, equipment to overheat, and problems with electrical utilities.

MTE’s Matrix Air resolves these harmonic issues to provide greater stability across fan speed ranges, which allows ECMs to operate at full speed and higher efficiency.

Ahsan Javed, president of MTE, believes Matrix Air is producing groundbreaking results.

“ECMs are growing in adoption as applications demand higher efficiency and control. Our proprietary Matrix Air design is ideally suited to help these critical systems run cooler, smoother, and without downtime. The benefits are tangible, with a large data center customer now saving thousands on its electrical bills all while enhancing uptime and reliability.”

Matrix Air is based on MTE’s patented Matrix AP Filter product line. As each application is unique in terms of fans, load, and other technical requirements, MTE designs a customized solution that meets all customer specifications.

Todd Shudarek, director of engineering, MTE, said his engineering staff has the qualifications to assess applications and prove out the right solution.

“Our engineers take a hands-on approach and work directly with customers and other engineers to gather the right information they need to design the solution that fits the application,” he said. “We are currently working on multiple custom Matrix Air projects with customers.”

He also states that Matrix Air is 25% smaller in size to competitive options. “We developed Matrix Air to fit within already densely packed electronics cabinets. With limited space, it was imperative that we minimize the footprint.”

For more information, visit https://www.mtecorp.com/products/harmonic-filters/matrix-air-ec-motor-filter/.