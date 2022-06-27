TRX449 Flex Series Impact Glove – Magid Glove & Safety

Magid’s Flex Series expands with a new palm coating that delivers superior wet and dry grip.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Magid Glove & Safety has expanded its T-REX® Flex Series® Lean lineup with the new TRX449. Lean impact protection means no more overprotecting with thick thermoplastic rubber (TPR), or under protecting with non-impact gloves. The TRX449 has low-profile impact protection and a crinkle latex palm to provide the perfect lightweight defense against impact and cut hazards combined with unmatched comfort for both wet and dry working conditions.

Why is the combination of crinkle latex and low-profile impact protection important?

The super-soft Hyperon® shell with low-profile TPR provides comfortable protection and flexibility, perfect for applications where light impact protection is needed; and

The crinkle latex palm delivers superior wet and dry grip, ideal for conditions where oils and liquids might be present so workers can switch from one task to another without changing their gloves.

The glove is particularly useful for lighter duty jobs, such as maintenance, assembly, tool work, or construction, where workers need gloves that will still protect them from the risk of scrapes, bumps, and bruises, but will also be comfortable, cool, and prevent hand fatigue.

Additional TRX449 features and benefits:

Low profile M-Force Defense System® back-of-hand protection is 60% thinner than standard impact protection to deflect and absorb impacts while maintaining flexibility to prevent hand fatigue;

40% lighter than a standard impact glove, making it perfect for light-duty jobs;

Flat para-aramid reinforced thumb saddle enhances durability at a critical wear point;

Touchscreen compatible to maintain user safety while operating electronic devices;

ANSI Level A4 Cut Resistance, ANSI Level 4 Abrasion Resistance, and ANSI Level 4 Puncture Resistance; and

ANSI/ISEA 38 Impact Level 1.

For more information, visit www.magidglove.com/flex-series-lean-banners.