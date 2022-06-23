ATLANTA — Mueller introduced the HYMAX® Pro Dedicated Size Coupling, the newest addition to the HYMAX repair and installation portfolio for the North American market. This line of dedicated couplings, also known as flexible couplings, is engineered for new construction projects to provide an easy and safe means of joining same-size plain end pipes without the need for welding and/or special pipe fittings.

Applicable to the water and wastewater, irrigation, and industrial markets, the HYMAX Pro dedicated size couplings are available from 4- to 24-inch sizes. The 4- to 10-inch sizes feature an industry-first, two-bolt, stab-fit construction. All couplings from this HYMAX Pro line conform to the AWWA C219, NSF 61, and NSF 372 standards for drinking water system components.

“Like all of our HYMAX products, we built this line with safety and product longevity in mind,” said Phil Elovic, general manager of repair and installation services at Mueller. “The bolts are strategically positioned to face the top for quick installation; and the one-piece stab-fit construction is designed to eliminate dissembling and reassembling.”

The 304SS stainless-steel fusion-bonded epoxy coated hardware and EPDM gasket are built into the standard product specifications of this line without additional cost. This provides corrosion resistance, superior quality, and affordability, for all water utilities.

The HYMAX Pro dedicated coupling comes with an industry-leading two-year warranty and an additional three years when the product is registered with the HYMAX Asset Installer mobile application.

For more information, visit https://www.hymaxusa.com/products-main/hymaxpro-dedicated-couplings.