SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Fujitsu Components America today launched the FWM7BLZ22x series of Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz embedded wireless modules to meet the increasing need for flexible mesh network designs.

The series includes three models:

FWM7BLZ22W (Sink): The sink, which interfaces between the router nodes (anchors) and gateway software, is controlled by a host CPU using Wirepas Dual-MCU API via USB or UART.

FWM7BLZ22P (Anchor): For positioning applications, the anchor functions as a router node for location detection and can operate in standalone mode or be managed by the host CPU using UART. A USB option will be available at a later date.

FWM7BLZ22T (Tag): The tag is used for positioning applications. A non-router node, the tag indicates the data for the location of moving objects being tracked. It works in standalone mode or can be managed by the host CPU through UART. A USB option will be offered at a later date.

All modules in the series are powered by Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52833 SoC, feature an embedded Mesh 2.4 GHz stack from Fujitsu partner Wirepas, which boasts low power consumption from a wide voltage range of 1.7 to 3.6V. The Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz architecture can accommodate changes to data transmission routes locally in the network environment, such as device failures and increases or decreases in the number of devices. The architecture also allows for easy deployment of small or large-scale decentralized systems and supports wireless remote firmware upgradeability (OTAP).

With dimensions of 7.5 x 7.9 x 1.7 mm, the small footprint requires a minimal mounting area on the PCB. An enhanced output power of +8dBm enables potential transmission range extension, while strong resistance to radio interference—a feature of Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz—allows higher-density installation to seamlessly work with existing nodes. There are no embedded antennas, maximizing the flexibility of electrical and housing designs to meet end-users’ requirements.

The modules can be used with existing Fujitsu mesh network products. Key applications include asset management, sensor networks, and smart lighting, just to name a few. For more information, visit hwww.fcl.fujitsu.com/en/fcai-products.