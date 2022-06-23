SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rosendin , an employee-owned electrical contracting company, is celebrating Angela Hart, senior vice president, for being named an honoree in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2022 Women of Influence award program. Hart was selected for her positive impact on her community and a strong record of innovation in the construction industry.

Hart’s leadership at Rosendin has grown the company’s market reach and reputation as a top workplace in the San Francisco Bay Area. She started as a receptionist at Rosendin’s San Jose headquarters in 1990. Today, as senior vice president, she is the highest-ranking woman in the country’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting firm.

“Angie is a true inspiration to everyone she meets, especially those she mentors,” said Mike Greenawalt, CEO of Rosendin. “Her passion for fostering the potential in everyone she works with is apparent in her actions and is evident in Rosendin’s culture and throughout the construction industry.”

Hart spearheaded Rosendin’s strategic planning for employee career development and growth and continues to play a key role in mentoring team members who continue to foster this culture. Her efforts have resulted in strong employee engagement across the company and employee satisfaction continues to grow year over year. She created a program to help people who don’t have a traditional construction background find their place at Rosendin, nurturing their career exploration. This program has resulted in higher retention rates, especially with women.

Hart volunteers her time to the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), ELECTRI International, Women in Construction, the Associated Schools of Construction, and others. Hart serves in an advisory role and plans events for the Women in NECA Future Leaders board and is a member of ELECTRI’s Talent Initiative Committee. Every year, she is a judge at the Electri International Electrical Innovation Challenge and the annual Associated Schools of Construction student competition.

“I am honored to have received this award and join this year’s class of accomplished women in business,” she said. “I’m proud to pave the way for women in the construction industry and create opportunities for growth.”

The Silicon Valley Business Journal honored all 100 women at an in-person event at the Hilton Signia Hotel in downtown San Jose on June 16. Women from all industries and professions were represented and had to demonstrate special achievements in career, community and volunteering success.