HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, acquired GEO1 through an asset purchase of Aerial Filmworks LLC. GEO1 is a leading provider of geospatial lidar, aerial imagery, and data analytics solutions to utilities, government agencies, and the environmental sector. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, GEO1’s 25 employees are dedicated to geospatial analytics, data science, and aerial remote sensing.

NV5 has collaborated with GEO1 on multiple award-winning geospatial projects over the past decade, and GEO1 expands NV5’s embedded relationships with key utility clients. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“NV5 is the recognized national leader in tech-enabled, high-value utility services, and GEO1’s low- and medium-altitude analytics expertise complements and expands NV5’s offerings in utility and utility asset inspection, vegetation encroachment, and wildfire risk mitigation,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5. “GEO1 excels in the development of geospatial data innovations that deliver actionable insights to its clients, and we are pleased to deliver additional technology capabilities to our utility clients.”

“We are excited to join NV5 and look forward to the expanded services that we can deliver to our clients and the career development opportunities available to our amazing geospatial team,” said Ron Chapple, founder and CEO, GEO1.