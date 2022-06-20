HARTVILLE, Ohio — Renewable Lubricants presents patented Bio-Vacuum Pump™ Oil, an ultimately biodegradable biosynthetic formula developed specifically for use in vacuum pumps. In addition to increased performance relative to mineral oil based products, these bio-based products are environmentally friendly and help companies achieve their sustainability goals. Formulated from renewable agricultural biobased resources, they are nontoxic, zinc-free formulations that contain no heavy metals. A direct replacement for mineral oil based oils, Bio-Vacuum Pump Oil is ideal for applications where low toxicity, biodegradability, and non-bioaccumulation properties are required. They are recommended for use in industrial waste collection and remediation and food grade vacuum pump applications.

These patented biobased hydraulic fluids are formulated to perform in vacuum pumps that require Anti-Wear (AW), anti-rust, anti-oxidation, anti-foam, and demulisibility properties. With a higher VI than synthetics (Energy Conserving Formulas), Bio-Vacuum Pump Oil has improved thermal shear stability and increased load capacity. Their extremely low volatility increases the flash and fire safety features, making them safer to use. It exceeds the acute toxicity (LC-50/EC-50{1000 ppm) criteria adopted by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. EPA. Environmentally friendly Bio-Vacuum Pump Oil meets EPA 2013 Vessel General Permit (VGP) guidelines for Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs). For more information, visit

.