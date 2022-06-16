OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — SPX Cooling Technologies Inc., a full-line, full-service industry leader in the design and manufacture of evaporative cooling systems and air-cooled heat exchangers, is commemorating the 100-year anniversary of its Marley brand, a name synonymous with the development and advancement of energy-efficient and sustainable evaporative cooling towers and components. SPX Cooling will celebrate this milestone throughout 2022 with a company timeline, video history, and events for employees, alumni, representatives and customers.

“We are excited to honor the Marley Company founders who have fostered a long-standing culture of curiosity, drive and inventiveness throughout our company,” said Ankush Kumar, president, SPX Global Cooling. “We’re also happy to celebrate the next century of Marley, where we continue to be built for quality, powered by innovation, and committed to sustainability.”

Over the past 100 years, the Marley spirit of entrepreneurialism and invention has fueled the organization. Today, SPX Cooling Technologies holds more than 200 U.S. patents for evaporative cooling systems and components.

“Our founders were young engineers and manufacturer’s representatives who listened intently to their customers and quickly began improving upon existing products to provide better industrial cooling solutions,” stated Kumar. “Today, we still consistently look for input from our customers and use their needs to develop new products.”

The Marley brand traces its history to the formation of the Power Plant Equipment Company in Kansas City, Missouri in 1922. By the mid-1920’s, founders L.T. Mart and Chester Smiley had patented new spray nozzles and spray pond inventions, and combined elements of their last names to identify these inventive products as the “Marley” brand. In 1928, the Marley Co. was incorporated. The company was acquired by SPX Corp. in 2001 and today is known as SPX Cooling Technologies.

“Over the next several years, we have a strategic path to double the size of our business in cooling, which will come from expansion of our product lines through innovations in R&D as well as acquisitions,” added Kumar. “We will continue to build on our future as we celebrate our historic past, and work on meeting the needs of our customers along the way with sustainable innovations.”

