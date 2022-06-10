ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched DuraCoil™ Coil Protectant with a gray colored coating that protects coils in corrosive environments.

DuraCoil aerosol is a durable, OEM-approved Heresite® coating for HVAC coils and components designed to extend the life of the system in coastal regions or industrial/agricultural production settings. It also protects refrigeration coils against food acid corrosion.

DuraCoil can be used on a new installation that does not have a factory-supplied coating or to repair an area of an existing coating already in service. Its fast, air-dry formula bonds to all metals, and it causes negligible transfer loss. For more information, visit

.