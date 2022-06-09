MILWAUKEE — Water technology company A. O. Smith Corp. acquired Atlantic Filter Corp., a Florida-based water treatment company in an all-cash transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Atlantic Filter joins other A. O. Smith acquisitions, Aquasana (2016), Hague Quality Water (2017), Water-Right Group (2019), and Master Water Corp. (2021) in the company’s growing North America Water Treatment business.

“The acquisition of Atlantic Filter further expands our capabilities in Florida and beyond,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, resident and CEO, A. O. Smith Corp. “A. O. Smith is committed to growing our water treatment business as part of our strategy to deliver innovative, differentiated solutions that heat and treat water.”

The third-generation, family owned company was founded in 1955 and is a manufacturer and dealer of quality water treatment equipment for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial use. Atlantic Filter's products are sold through their retail dealership located in West Palm Beach.

“Atlantic Filter has a long-standing history of providing effective water treatment solutions, making them a leader in the water industry and a perfect fit to join the A. O. Smith family,” said D. Samuel Karge, president, A. O. Smith North American Water Treatment. “Their reputation for quality and commitment to serving customers with honesty and integrity align perfectly with our company’s values.”

“I am very pleased the business founded by my father, along with our family legacy, will continue to thrive as a result of this acquisition,” said James (Jamie) Wakem II, president and CEO of Atlantic Filter Corp. As a global water solutions company, A. O. Smith brings great expertise and resources to our organization, allowing for growth we would not have otherwise been able to penetrate.”

Wakem, along with his daughter Amanda Wakem Moore will continue leading the Atlantic Filter business and the offices will remain based in West Palm Beach. Moore is a certified water specialist through the Water Quality Association (WQA), serves as vice president on the board of governors of WQA and is a mentor for the organization’s women in industry mentoring program. She is also a member of the Florida WQA. For more information, visit

