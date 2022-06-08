GENEVA, Ala. — Reliable® has expanded its collection of architectural louvers rated for severe weather and extreme performance with the newly designed, Florida-approved AEL-42-7020-MD louver.

The 1.5-inch-deep horizontally bladed stationary louver is Florida Building Code-certified (FBC# 40250.1) for high-velocity hurricane zones (HVHZ) and specifically designed for use with ductless packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC) units. Developed with OEM customers in mind, the AEL-42-7020-MD permits ample fresh air ventilation without comprising PTAC system performance.

“The AEL-42-7020-MD interlocking blades were engineered to withstand hurricane-level storms with wind loads up to 50 PSF,” said Joe Rockhold, louver product manager, Reliable.

With ever-increasing extreme weather events, the combination of protection against wind-born debris while providing fresh air safely has been a challenge. The AEL-42-7020-MD achieves both to help building owners create healthier environments with peace of mind.

The AEL-42-7020-MD is constructed from extruded aluminum, and its minimal wall thickness is an aesthetically pleasing design for hotel, senior living and health care facilities, or other locations that require packaged terminal air conditioning units. For more information, visit www.reliablelouvers.com.