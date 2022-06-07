SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the RFC4800 Series of touchless angle sensors measuring angular position up to 360°, revolution counter and speed — without wear.

The RFC 4800 is now available with IO-Link output interface. Its serial communication protocol needs only three wires to simultaneously transmit measured values and status information. The status bit can signal a controller if a sensor needs replacement and the controller can detect the new device and automatically configure it based on stored values minimizing down time. Parameters such as zero point can be sent and programmed into the sensor over this bus.

Other features include programmable zero point offset, measurement averaging and sign of rotational direction. RFC4800 Series has a resolution of 14-bits across 360°, repeatability of ≤ ±0.36°, and independent linearity of ±0.5% of full scale.

Single and multichannel versions of the RFC4800 Series are available. Sensors are sealed up to IP69 and operating temperature range is -40 to +105 °C. Mean time to failure is 810 years. Cable and connector versions are available.

For more information, visit www.novotechnik.com/rfc48.