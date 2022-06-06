ANNANDALE, Minn. — Malco Products, SBC, a manufacturer of American-made tools for the HVAC trade, announced the expansion of its popular C-RHEX® line to include the C-RHEX® SAWTOOTH in 1/4- and 5/16-inch hex sizes. Available in 2- and 6-inch lengths, this new model features an integrated sawtooth design that can cut through soft and hardened HVAC and roofing sealant for rapid fastener removal.

The C-RHEX SAWTOOTH features a heavy-duty, deep-set magnet that does not contact the screw, so the fasteners spin true, and the magnet retains its strength for years to come. Built with S2 hardened steel for long life and superior durability, the removable and reversible hex driver allows users to easily clean the socket and magnet. Trade pros can get back to work in seconds by simply removing the driver from the impact to push the drive side of the shaft through the socket to quickly clear sealant buildup.

“At Malco, we’re thrilled to center our product innovation around the problems facing trade pros in the field every day, and the innovative design of this new C-RHEX SAWTOOTH line will allow users to increase both productivity and flexibility on the job,” said Nancy Gunnerson, director of marketing for Malco Products.

In 2017, Malco released its classic dual-sided 1/4- and 5/16-inch C-RHEX drivers, allowing users to quickly change between popular hex sizes and eliminate troublesome buildup of sheet metal shavings with the swipe of a glove or towel. C-RHEX drivers are quick to set up and change between sizes while the driver shank remains installed in the drill chuck.

C-RHEX SAWTOOTH joins Malco’s existing line of 7 and 8 millimeter, 8 and 10 millimeter, 6 and 8 millimeter, 5/16- and 3/8-inch, and original 1/4- and 5/16-inch C-RHEX drivers.

For more information, visit

.