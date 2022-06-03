WINTERHUR, Switzerland — Sulzer developed additional features for the AHSTAR A pump series.

In the new ASTM A395 60-40-18 construction, the volute case and case cover of the pump are made of ductile iron. AHLSTAR A pumps in ductile iron have a maximum working pressure of 16 bars, with a temperature limit of 180°C.

Furthermore, a heating jacket option is available. The concept consists of a heating jacket and a jacketed case cover. The heating jacket is easy to install and maintain, providing evenly distributed heating across the entire pump. The solution is cost-effective because a standard AHLSTAR A pump can be used, and the same spare parts as for other AHLSTAR A pumps in the mill will fit. Proper temperature of the pumped liquid prevents undesired sedimentation, crystal growth, or solidification of the fluid handled.

Moreover, a case cover with internal recirculation has been developed for AHLSTAR pumps. In this design, an internal recirculation flushing fluid channel is integrated inside the case cover, enabling seal flushing without external piping.

Along with the new features, the AHLSTAR pumps have been assigned the Food Contact Materials Certificate (EC) 1935/2004. Food contact materials (FCMs) are widely used in food transfer equipment, packaging, etc. AHLSTAR pumps compliant with this regulation are the ideal solution for various food and beverage applications, from raw material production to processing and packaging. For more information, visit www.sulzer.com.