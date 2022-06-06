TULSA, Okla. — AAON Inc. announced its board of directors declared the company’s next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share (or $0.38 annually), payable on July 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3.

The company also announced its board of directors has promoted Casey R. Kidwell to the position of vice president of administration.

Kidwell joined AAON in 2021 as director of administration. Prior to joining the company, he served almost 10 years in various roles at WPX Energy, including most recently as human resources operations manager. Kidwell graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.

“Please join me in congratulating Casey on his promotion to vice president of administration,” said Gary D. Fields, president and CEO. “Casey has been essential to our current employee recruitment and retention efforts through various human resource initiatives, especially as we have navigated the unusual labor market of the past year. I look forward to Casey's continued success and positive impact as he steps into his new role.”

Following the previously announced retirements of Norman H. Asbjornson as executive chairman and Paul K. "Ken" Lackey Jr., as lead independent director, the board of directors elected A.H. ("Chip") McElroy II as independent chairman of the Board and Caron Lawhorn as independent vice chair of the board.

“Norm was uniquely qualified to lead AAON’s board from the company’s inception through his recent retirement,” said Fields. “With Norm’s decision to retire from his executive chairman position and Ken Lackey’s decision to retire from the board following 15 years of service, the board determined it was the appropriate time to modify the company’s governance structure. I could not be more pleased to have Chip McElroy as the company’s independent chairman and Caron Lawhorn as our independent vice chair. They each bring significant experience to their respective roles and the company will benefit a great deal from this modernized governance structure as it continues to mature as an organization.”

For more information, visit www.aaon.com.