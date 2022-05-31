REHAU, Germany — The REHAU Group will sell its business in Russia to the local management and will withdraw completely from the country. A corresponding preliminary agreement has now been signed by both parties.

REHAU had already announced on March 4, 2022, to ramp down its business in Russia in a controlled manner. The development of the past weeks has made further decisions unavoidable.

The REHAU Group has been active in Russia for around 30 years and has served the market there primarily with polymer-based solutions for the window, construction, and furniture sectors. For more information, visit www.rehau.com.