FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., a rental boiler equipment and sales company, hosted a successful Charity Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, California earlier this month. Now in its 41st year coordinating this annual fundraiser, the company hosted nearly 100 guests, attracted 40-plus sponsors and donors, and raised nearly $54,000 for the chosen charities. All proceeds will be split and donated to two outstanding organizations: Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area, helping children with critical illnesses, and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA), for its Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund.

With a practice round at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and tournament play at the world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, golfers and guests visited from across the U.S. and Canada to support this worthwhile cause. Funds were raised through various sponsorship opportunities and monetary donations in addition to raffles, an online auction, and other fundraising activities throughout the two-day event. Congratulations to this year’s tournament winners: Allison Day (Nationwide Boiler) for the women’s division, Miles Freeman (HTS Inc.) for the Handicap Division, Jordan Cole (Cole Industrial) for the Callaway Division, and this year’s Low Gross Champion, Jake Cushard (Nationwide Boiler). At the event Nationwide Boiler also announced the dates for its 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 10-11, 2023, at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Founded in 1984 and one of the largest chapters nationwide, Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is a nonprofit organization that fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses. The organization has granted more than 8,500 wishes to date, and endeavors are financed through corporate sponsorships, special events, foundation grants, and individual contributions.

The Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund was founded by the American Boiler Manufacturers Association for the promotion of careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. Specifically, the fund supports post-secondary education and/or technical training for graduating high school students pursuing careers in the commercial, institutional, industrial, or power-generating boiler, combustion, and related equipment industries. Each year the organization awards multiple individual scholarships to applicants that are sponsored by an ABMA member company.

Now celebrating 45 years in business, Nationwide Boiler supplies temporary and permanent boilers, associated steam plant equipment, and leading emissions reduction and controls solutions to industrial facilities around the world. In addition to serving their customer base, the company is committed to “giving back” through annual food and clothing drives, participation in community events, and miscellaneous donations to charitable organizations and fundraisers. For more information, visit

.