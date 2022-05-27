HARTVILLE, Ohio — Renewable Lubricants introduces Bio-Food Grade™ Hydraulic Fluids, environmentally friendly food-grade hydraulic fluids. With oxidation performance comparable to full synthetics, this hydraulic, food-grade fluid is designed to be safe. Bio-Food Grade Hydraulic Fluids are multi-functional, biosynthetic lubricants that contain ingredients, which are classified “Generally Regarded as Safe” (GRAS), making them ideal for applications with incidental food contact in and around food processing equipment areas. They may be used on food processing equipment as a protective, anti-rust film; as a release agent on gaskets or seals of tank closures; and as a lubricant for machine parts and equipment in locations in which there is a potential exposure of the lubricated part to food. In addition to food processing equipment, Bio-Food Grade hydraulic fluids are ideal for use in environmentally sensitive areas, such as agriculture, marine environments, aboard fishing vessels, and more.

The fluids are available in 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, 275- and 330-gallon totes, and in bulk from the Hartville, Ohio, factory. Bio-Food Grade Hydraulic Fluids are readily biodegradable, renewable, fire-resistant, EPA- and ISO-1400 compliant, and offer no volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

These patented biobased hydraulic fluids are formulated to perform in high- and low-pressure hydraulic systems that require Anti-Wear (AW), anti-rust, anti-oxidation, anti-foam, and demulisibility properties. With patented antioxidants (Stabilized™*), these biosynthetics provide improved performance in oxidation stability over standard plant/vegetable/HETG and unsaturated HEES type fluids. Formulated to provide a longer seal life with reduced oil leakage, this environmentally friendly, zinc-free product meets or exceeds high-pressure pump requirements.

Incorporating the super high viscosity index of the Stabilized* High Oleic Base Stocks (HOBS) into the formula increases the viscosity index past systemic levels (Energy Conserving Formulas), providing improved thermal shear stability and increased load capacity. Their extremely low volatility increases the flash and fire safety features, making them safer to use.

To ensure performance and long life, Renewable Lubricants developed the stringent IsoGreen filtration standard, which meets or exceeds the Rexroth pump guidelines for hydraulic fluids. Nontoxic, zinc-free formulations contain no heavy metals. In addition to enhancing performance, Bio-Food Grade Hydraulic Fluids help companies achieve their sustainability goals. They are ideal for use in all types of hydraulic systems, gear drives, gearhead motors, drip oilers, air-oilers, air tools, water pumps, bearings, machine oils, roller chains, cables, circulating oils, and general lubrication. They may also be used in reduction units where original equipment manufacturers (OEM) require an R&O lubricant (for example AFNOR NFE 48-600 HL, DIN 51524 Part 1, and Denison HF-1 fluids).

With patented antioxidants (Stabilized™*), these biosynthetics provide improved performance in oxidation stability over standard plant/vegetable/HETG and unsaturated HEES-type fluids. They are highly inhibited against moisture and rusting in both fresh and sea water, and pass A and B sequences of the ASTM D-665 Turbine Oil Rust Test. Formulated to provide a longer seal life with reduced oil leakage, this environmentally friendly, zinc-free product is ideal for vane, piston, and gear-type pumps and have shown excellent anti-wear performance in ASTM D-4172 Four Ball Wear Test. The anti-wear performance meets and exceeds requirements for Vickers M-2950-S (35VQ-25) and I-286-S (V-104C); Rexroth; US Steel 126, 136, and 127; and DIN51524 Part 2. They also meet the requirements for ashless GL-1 and GL-2 gear oils in reduction units and gear sets where EP gear oils are not recommended (use viscosity sufficient for OEM application). For more information, visit

