SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck has expanded its line of industrial control dampers with two new models specifically designed for lab exhaust systems.

Models HCD-130LE and HCD-230LE are heavy-duty, flanged-style frame industrial control dampers with fabricated airfoil blades designed to control airflow and provide shutoff in lab exhaust systems.

The HCD-130LE has pressure velocity capabilities up to 8.5 in. wg (2.1 kPa) and 4,000 fpm (20.3 m/s). The HCD-230LE has pressure velocity capabilities up to 15 in. wg (3.7 kPa) and up to 5000 fpm (25.4 m/s). Available with parallel or opposed blade action, these dampers can also be selected as replacements for existing lab exhaust units or as a new stand-alone damper in custom lab exhaust units.

For more information visit www.greenheck.com/products/air-control/dampers/rectangular-industrialcontrol-dampers.