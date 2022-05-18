WASHINGTON — The National Institute of Building Sciences has added two new members to the board of directors.

Judy Dinelle, CGP, CAPS, AMA, building ambassador, 84 Lumber Co., joined the board on May 5, in time for the board’s spring meeting in Washington, D.C. Dinelle has been in the building business for more than 36 years, serving in a variety of positions, including carpenter, subcontractor, and contractor sales representative. She is the liaison between the Home Builders Association, similar organizations, and 84 Lumber Co.

Also joining the board is Yvonne Castillo, Esq., senior vice president of risk management with Victor U.S. Castillo has worked exclusively in the design/construction industry for 20 years and leads a team of risk management consultants and advises design firms on business, practice management, and liability risks, including emerging trends related to climate mitigation and adaptation policy and strategies, technology, and alternative delivery methods. She will officially join the board in October.

“Judy and Yvonne bring great expertise to the board of directors table,” said Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, interim CEO of NIBS. “NIBS is proud to welcome these two leaders, who no doubt will have powerful influence on the future of the built environment.”

The NIBS board officers also were elected to serve a second one-year term. They include:

Chair – Anne M. Ellis, P.E., Hon.M.ACI, F.ASCE, M.NAC, executive director, Charles Pankow Foundation

Vice Chair – Thomas H. Phoenix Sr., P.E., FASHRAE, LEED AP, CPL Architects and Engineers, PC

Treasurer – Darrell X. Rounds, FMA, C.E.M., senior manager, global workplace risk mitigation, General Motors

Secretary – Charlie (Chuck) D. Curlin Jr., PE, CEM, CPD, principal, Shultz Engineering Group

For more information, visit nibs.org.