Twenty five manufacturer’s reps across five regions (Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest) represent the inaugural Ambassadors of Efficiency winners. Those representing the Southeast region, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, are profiled below.

Thermal Recovery Systems Inc. is based in Tucker, Georgia, and operates a second location in Marietta, Georgia. Image courtesy of Thermal Recovery Systems Inc.

Thermal Recovery Systems Inc.

Thermal Recovery Systems Inc. is based in Tucker, Georgia. The company, which opened in 1975, employs 35 individuals and operates a second location in Marietta, Georgia. Through both locations, the company covers the entire state of Georgia.

The company promotes air-side equipment, filters, and UV systems from numerous companies, including Camfil, Coilmaster, Dri-Steem, Kinetics Noise Control Inc., Phoenix Controls, SecureAire, UV Resources, and more.

“Our 200 years of combined engineering experience, customer service, and top-quality lines make our company a valuable resource,” said Joey Chapman, sales rep., Air Filter Sales and Service. “We have 12 sales reps who strive to keep customers informed on the latest technologies. Additionally, we deliver to customers on our own trucks, which sets us apart from other companies.”

One manufacturing partner said it benefits from Thermal Recovery Systems’ long-standing relationships with local engineers, contractors, and end users.

“They strive to keep customers apprised of new information, inventive approaches, and progressive techniques,” said the manufacturing customer. “They routinely offer product knowledge training, lunch-and-learns, and individualized technical and application support for partners and customers.”

Tim Morales & Associates Inc. opened in 1997 and currently employs 20 professionals.

Image courtesy of Tim Morales & Associates Inc

Tim Morales & Associates Inc.

Tim Morales & Associates Inc. is based in Mobile, Alabama, and covers Alabama, the Florida panhandle, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The company, which opened in 1997, employs 20 individuals and currently promotes equipment from numerous companies, including Apollo Valve, Centrotherm, ComfortPro Systems, Eaton B-Line, Noritz America, Panasonic, Sioux Chief, Taco Comfort Solutions, and more.

“At TMI, we pride ourselves on deep industry relationships as well as our passion for service,” said Tim Morales, president, Tim Morales & Associates Inc. “From the facilities personnel to design and contracting communities, we are fully committed to assist throughout a project's life cycle. This includes pre-design surveys to engineering, installation, commissioning, and post-sale support – we’re all in.”

The company’s reputation and legacy has been built on relationships that go back seven decades of service.

“My parents started a manufacturers' rep. firm in Nashville in 1957, and Tim Morales & Associates was founded in 1997,” Morales said. “We continue serving the industry, holding ourselves to Joe and Grace Morales’ high standards and expectations, putting a strong emphasis on customer service. So, whether it’s a wholesaler, an engineer, an architect, a contractor, or whoever calls, our customer service team helps and assists them every step of the way.”

The company strives to keep the industry informed of the latest HVAC technology and trends via various HVAC, plumbing, mechanical, industrial, and utility trade shows.

“Given the wide spectrum of our audience, we deploy an omni-channel approach,” Morales said. “In general, the younger audience lives and learns via their phones and mobile devices, though, as they move up in years, we find ourselves back in a print media world.

“Beyond that, we place great value on training initiatives,” continued Morales. “From CEUs for the designers to hands-on installation and product training for installers and facility personnel, our aim is not only to educate these individuals on how a given product works but also what makes the brand we are training on unique from others on the market.”

While Tim Morales and Associates are dedicated to evolving along with technology and the industry’s needs, some things at the company will never change.

“We work hard every day to implement processes and procedures that serve our clients and their customers and maintain their confidence,” said Jessica Kolaitis, vice president, operations, Tim Morales & Associates Inc. “Further, we are committed to adapting in an ever-changing marketplace to deliver best-in-class support in keeping with the high standards and expectations of Joe and Grace Morales.”

One manufacturing partner praised the company’s broad network of professionals.

“They have great relationships because they do what they say they are going to do and always assume responsibility,” said the manufacturing partner. “They're a real pleasure to work with. We are new in this territory, and they were able to get us in front of major players immediately. This allowed us to hold real discussions right away. Typically, that would take weeks or months to occur.”

Hydro Technologies is based in Mobile, Alabama, and currently covers southern Alabama, southern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle.

Image courtesy of Hydro Technologies

Hydro Technologies

Hydro Technologies is based in Mobile, Alabama, and was established in 1984. In 2018, Hydro Technologies was purchased by Muller Investments LLC. The company, which employs 11 individuals, covers southern Alabama, southern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle.

The company's representatives promote equipment from ABB, Evapco, Hurst Boilers, Mason Industries, Nexus, Precision Boilers, Raypak, Taco Comfort Solutions, Weil McLain, and more.

“The quality of our products and service department is what makes us such a valuable resource,” said P.J. Whelton, sales representative, Hydro Technologies. “We are a stocking representative, and teamwork makes the dream work. We have a long-standing relationship with our manufacturers and engineers, an extremely knowledgeable staff and service department, and take pride in providing all the information quickly and efficiently.”

Hydro Technologies aims to keep the industry informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends through its manufacturers; involvement in local ASHRAE chapters; and trade magazines, such as Engineered Systems.

Integrated Cooling Solutions LLC is based in Miami and operates three additional Florida locations in Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Image courtesy of Integrated Cooling Solutions LLC

Integrated Cooling Solutions LLC

Integrated Cooling Solutions LLC is based in Miami and operates three other Florida locations in Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. The company, which first opened in 2009, employs 44 individuals and covers the west, central, and south Florida regions. The company currently promotes equipment from numerous companies, including Addison, Aerco, ClimateMaster, Eaton, Evapco, Friedrich, Grundfos, Johnson Controls, Lync, and more.

“Participation across all levels, including the owner, engineer, contractor, end-user, property manager, and more, helps make us remain valuable to our clients and the industry,” said David Fernandez, P.E., LEED AP, CEO, Integrated Cooling Solutions LLC. “We offer assistance during the assessment of the project’s viability and budgeting process and actively provide pro bono consultation during mechanical design. It's helpful that we have multiple registered professional engineers on staff.

“Additionally, we have access and mastery in all mechanical system types and vertical markets,” he continued. “We work hand in hand with installing contractors throughout the construction process for successful working teams.”

When asked what sets the company apart, Fernandez said responsiveness, technical expertise, brand recognition, and support. The company also aims to keep its customers and the industry informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends through active trainings (internal and external), product expos, site visits, and lunch-and-learns.

“Our core values drive our decision-making and behavior,” Fernandez said. “We’re committed to being the trusted advisor customers can always depend on. Also, we’re built to serve our employees, manufacturers, and customers. If we don’t have the answers, we’re dedicated to figuring them out.”

One manufacturing partner highlighted Danny Diaz, HVAC sales engineer, for his ability to simplify difficult topics.

“Danny helps specifying engineers understand the technologies that improve DOAS performance and efficiency,” said the manufacturing partner. “By educating his clients on the proper application of equipment, engineers are equipped to specify solutions that deliver the lowest total cost of ownership.”

Faulkner Haynes is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and operates seven locations across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Image courtesy of Faulkner Haynes

Faulkner Haynes

Faulkner Haynes is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and operates seven locations across North Carolina and South Carolina.

The company, which opened in 1987, employs 65 individuals. Today, the company promotes numerous equipment, including Accutrol, Desert Aire, Ebtron, Friedrich, Hamlin, LG, Titus, United CoolAir, Vertiv, and more.

“Our company has centuries of combined HVAC experience,” said Jackson Willis, director of engineered products, Faulkner Haynes Inc. “We leverage our experience and resources to provide a high level of service. We have invested heavily in providing locally stocked products our customers can trust to solve their urgent needs. We have also embraced e-commerce (FH247.com) and the latest technology to be easier to do business with.”

The company aims to keep its customers and the industry informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends through its personal relationships and by educating customers at the Faulkner Haynes Training Center in Raleigh. Additionally, the company publishes monthly newsletters and is constantly updating its social media channels with fresh information.

“We are proud of the growth we have achieved in all aspects of our business,” said Chuck Faulkner, president, Faulkner Haynes Inc. “Our mission is to be relevant, sustainable, and indispensable to our customers, manufacturers, and employees.”