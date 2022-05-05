WASHINGTON — The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announces that Lisa Revitte has joined as chief operating officer, supporting both USGBC and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). In this newly created role, Lisa will support business leaders in a variety of areas, including facilities, finance, human resources, legal, and technology.

“Lisa is an outstanding complement to our global leadership team,” said Peter Templeton, president & CEO, USGBC and GBCI. “I am confident in her ability to help strengthen the capabilities and performance of our organizations as we work to address urgent challenges facing our communities worldwide. It is an important time for USGBC and GBCI, and having an experienced COO is vital as we continue to pursue our mission at even greater speed and scale. Lisa’s expertise will be fundamental as we seek to transform USGBC’s strong legacy of leadership into the platform of partnership, collaboration, and innovation we need to advance a prosperous and equitable future.”

Lisa has 20 years of operations experience and served as the chief operating officer for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and most recently held the same position at FOX Architects LLC. Prior to that, Lisa served USGBC and GBCI from 2006-2014 in various capacities, including director of operations for GBCI and director of enterprise performance for USGBC and GBCI. Lisa brings a wealth of knowledge in managing finance, human resources, technology, compliance, and project management. Lisa holds an MBA from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

USGBC and GBCI are currently conducting a strategic review to act on opportunities for improvement across our programs and operations. The new COO role is an important element in the success of these efforts. The review will ensure the organizations are well positioned to scale our work to support unprecedented public and private sector commitments to advancing health, decarbonization, equity, and other ESG goals through green building. For more information, visit www.usgbc.org.