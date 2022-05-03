NEW YORK — AKF has opened an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm has been afforded many opportunities throughout the Southeast that necessitate growth. AKF officials are excited to begin this next chapter in its history and for the chance to strengthen relationships with its existing clients in the region while identifying new relationships.

Dino DeFeo, P.E., managing partner, AKF, emphasized the firm’s commitment to clients as the primary factor driving the expansion.

“Many of our teaming partners in Raleigh-Durham encouraged us to open a local office, so this was the logical next step in AKF’s evolution,” he said. “We are honored to have the sustained support of our existing Raleigh clients.”

The area has seen and will continue to see an increase in developments in the life science and health care industries.

“We are eager to bring AKF’s team of subject matter experts to the research triangle on a larger scale,” DeFeo added.

Partner Brad Lownsbury has been instrumental to AKF’s growth in the southeast and will lead the Raleigh office.

“This decision will enhance AKF’s service to our clients,” Lownsbury said. “As an MEP/FP engineering firm, AKF anticipates the future of building design as well as the needs of our valued partners. We remain dedicated to developing and applying advancements in technology and energy to all our projects.”

For more information, visit www.akfgroup.com.