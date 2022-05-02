SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Craig S. Anderson has joined TKDA, an employee-owned provider of engineering, architectural, and planning consulting services, as its chief marketing and business development officer. He replaces Leslee LeRoux, who recently retired.

Anderson brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and business development for Midwest companies that create and enable the built environment. He has extensive experience in leading growth and change initiatives driven by transformational strategies and translating those initiatives into market and organizational development.

Despite the upheavals dealt by the pandemic over the past few years, Anderson said, taking professional services and solutions to market really hasn’t fundamentally changed.

“Growth begins with clear strategy, consistent market engagement, and delivering exceptional client experience,” he said. “Marketing communications and business development have simply advanced more heavily to digital media. Ultimately, though, people still hire people they trust and like to work with — our challenge is to build those relationships, no matter the method.”

Anderson earned a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and a bachelor’s degree in management from Hamline University in Minneapolis. He also serves on a number of nonprofit boards and associations and is certified as a corporate director.

“Craig’s experience in strategic growth make him a good fit for our company as we grow to meet the evolving needs of our clients and communities,” said Tom Stoneburner, TKDA’s president and CEO. For more information, visit www.tkda.com.