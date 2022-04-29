SANTA ANA, Calif. — Florida-based Nelson Engineering has joined Salas O’Brien, strengthening the firm’s expertise with federal clients and creating a combined firm of more than 50 offices, over 1,500 team members, and 360 registered professionals.

The Nelson team’s capabilities and portfolio complement Salas O’Brien’s existing work in the science and technology and federal government markets. The merger increases the firm’s combined team’s ability to provide comprehensive, integrated, multidisciplinary engineering services.

As the next step in Salas O’Brien’s strategy to be local everywhere, with international resources, the Nelson team will continue to be managed by its current leaders and will adopt the Salas O’Brien name after a transition period.

The merger closed on April 15, and news was shared recently with both the Nelson and Salas O’Brien teams.

“Nelson Engineering brings an impressive project portfolio and impeccable client reputation,” said Srini Neralla, managing principal and leader of Salas O’Brien’s federal services. “We are excited to see this talented team of professionals grow within Salas O’Brien, and we look forward to all we will accomplish together.”

Salas O’Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create one of the most respected engineering firm in the world, as measured by our clients and team members. Nelson represents the third merger in 2022 for Salas O’Brien.

“Salas O’Brien, like Nelson, is focused on creating a rewarding professional environment with no limits on career growth and success,” said Shad Wilson, senior managing director for Nelson Engineering. “We are excited to build upon our legacy of success in the federal sector and continue our precedent of an engaged workforce that emphasizes client value first and foremost.”

For more information, visit www.salasobrien.com.