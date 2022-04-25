LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO® Technologies Inc., a global provider of 4D digital reality solutions, launched an unprecedented, ultra-efficient data capture and collaboration platform that provides an efficient, cloud-based workflow combining three innovative new solutions: the FARO Sphere™ digital ecosystem for the effective exchange of data; the FARO Focus Premium Laser Scanner for fast, accurate, and complete field capture; and the FARO Stream mobile app for real-time data verification.

“With FARO Sphere as its backbone, our new end-to-end 3D capture platform provides customers with industry-leading ease-of-use, accuracy and speed,” said Michael Burger, president and CEO, FARO. “Real-time data capture validation and remote collaboration will transform how customers generate, access, and utilize 3D data models. For our shareholders, Sphere is expected to generate meaningful, high-margin Software as a Service (SaaS) recurring revenue over time as customers increasingly realize the benefits of our cloud-based solution.”

The next-generation Focus Premium is a fast, accurate, and exceptional data-sharing-enabled scanner, featuring entirely new components with a proven design. The new Stream app, which is available for Android and iOS devices, used with the Focus Premium, enables on-site scan data validation (preregistration) and can be immediately synched to Sphere for registration and collaboration.

Sphere centralizes the collection and management of all 3D data projects and can be accessed by global stakeholders through the secure, single-point sign-on. Sphere also provides a one-stop user experience across FARO's software applications and customer support tools, including HoloBuilder, a global construction progress management solution that delivers hardware agnostic image capture, registration, and viewing targeted to the fast-growing digital twin space. Additional workflows that enable customers to realize even greater value will be offered in future Sphere updates.

“Beta customers have found the complete platform solution to dramatically enhance data delivery and analysis, improving their time to decision by up to 50%,” continued Burger. “We're excited by the initial feedback, which supports our approach of deeply understanding customer needs to transform how they work in a 3D-enabled virtual world.”

“We are very excited to see the advances FARO has made,” said Travis Voss, leader of innovative technologies at Helm Mechanical, a U.S. construction company. “The combination of the new Focus Scanner, Stream, and Sphere, and how that all flows together, is going to cut our scanning and processing time down by 60% easily. This time savings will allow us to examine scanning projects more frequently, scanning projects we normally wouldn't have because of time constraints, and expanding our offerings to customers.”

