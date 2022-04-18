CORK, Ireland — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, introduces Solution Navigator, a comprehensive digital experience that easily navigates the product life cycle in building automation systems, fire, security, HVAC, and industrial refrigeration to create a next generation of customer enablement tools. Customers can select, price, quote, order, track shipments, locate replacement parts, process warranty claims, access training, and track marketing programs, making this platform unique in the industry given the breadth of products included and depth of capabilities supported.

Through the transformative digitally enriched experience, Solution Navigator enhances the previous Navigator and legacy regional platforms by focusing on simplified navigation with a mobile-first approach, providing users with the integrated tools and systems required to allow for channel partners to seamlessly interact with Johnson Controls across the product life cycle and provide capabilities to their downstream end customers.

“When talking to our Johnson Controls customers about what matters to them in a modernized version of Solution Navigator, we understood the importance of creating a platform that allows for tools, products, support, and expertise across the entire lifecycle to be available at one single resource,” said Renee Joseph, global vice president of customer enablement. “Solution Navigator’s technologies bring all of our capabilities together and drive a world-class customer experience that saves customers time and positions them to grow their businesses.”

Solution Navigator’s global customer enablement tools is being deployed across all product business units and regions all while providing a common look and feel for customers facilitated by a unified platform that is focused on having an interface that is both intuitive and fast. The Solution Navigator mega menu simultaneously increases product choices and reduces clicks for users, making the ‘add to cart’ process take between 30-45 seconds, a 30-second improvement from the previous version. For more information, visit solutionnavigator.com.