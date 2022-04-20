Engineered Systems' Commercial Comfort Products of the Year Awards contest (CCP) was established to honor excellence in HVACR product design. The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products across eight categories: Commercial Controls/BAS/BIM, Cooling Towers/Chillers, Heating/Boilers, IAQ & Ventilation, Motors/Drives, Pumps/Flow Controls, Rooftop Units, and VRV/VRF.

Consumer features on many products are easily recognized and glamorized, but what about the time, effort, and expense that goes into creating a product that is actually preferred by those in the field? Engineered Systems’ editors are proud to disseminate these awards on inventive products that are designed with HVAC engineers in mind.

Eligibility

The competition is open to all manufacturers in the commercial HVAC industry.

Products entered into the competition must have been introduced to the market after Jan. 1, 2021, and are available to the market no later than May 11, 2022.

A limit of three entries can be submitted per company brand. Products can only be entered one time.

Engineered Systems reserves the right to reassign a product into a more appropriate product category.

Engineered Systems reserves the right to determine acceptability of products submitted and decline those deemed inappropriate for the competition. Nearly identical products from the same company will not be allowed to be judged in the same category.

Judging

All entries will be judged by a panel of independent engineers selected by the editorial staff of Engineered Systems. The panel will review each entry before making a selection. Here are a few of the criteria our engineering panel will use when judging entries:

Does the Unit Deliver Notable Energy Savings?

Is it Easy to Understand and Install?

Is it Supported by a Strong Support Network?

Does it Meet/Exceed the Applicable Codes?

Does it Offer Value/Competitive Difference?

Can it Be Validated Through Existing Projects?

Download the Judging Checklists



Benefits

Entering your new products into Engineered Systems’ Commercial Comfort Product of the Year Awards competition will provide tremendous exposure for your products and company. In addition to identifying yourself as a leader in the HVACR engineering industry, the CCP competition provides repeated exposure.

If your entry is selected as a category winner, your product will receive:

A special editorial write-up in Engineered Systems’ August 2022 issue.

Online coverage at www.esmagazine.com.

Your company will receive:

A plaque to commemorate your CCP achievement.

Use of the 2022 CCP logo in all marketing materials.

Click Here to View Last Year's Winners

To enter your product, visit https://www.esmagazine.com/commercial-comfort-products?oly_enc_id=6567J0118745A4A.