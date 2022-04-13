MARTINSRIED, Germany — AMS Technologies introduces the mRC-C-450-100/240, a compact compressor-based mini recirculating chiller that offers up to 450 W of cooling power in a shoebox format. Overpressure on the chiller's water circuit is designed to ensure low-vibration operation, enable a small water tank, and simplify maintenance.

Based on an electronically speed-controlled miniature compressor, the mini recirculating chiller offers high water cooling capacity of up to 450 W (+25°C ambient and +25° cooling water temperature) or 300 W (+45° ambient and +25° cooling water) in a very small space. Instead of the usual on/off operation with large hysteresis and disturbing switching noises due to hot gas bypass processes, the chiller’s miniature compressor operates with efficient electronic speed control and thus offers an extremely high temperature stability of ±0.05 K in settled condition with low vibrations and a low noise level.

An integrated electric air pump pressurizes the water circuit of the refrigeration machine and keeps a constant pressure. As a result, the mRC-C-450-100/240 manages with only 275-ml tank volume without the risk of cavitation in the smooth-running centrifugal pumps. In addition, the overpressure in the cooling system prevents the ingress of bacteria and oxygen, thus keeping the coolant clean and extending the maintenance intervals. And the air pump enables automatic entire filling and draining of the cooling water circuit, which greatly simplifies system maintenance.

The chiller weighs only 13 kg. With its wide-range power supply, accepting 90-264 VAC, the chiller can be operated anywhere in the world. The integrated Ethernet interface renders the device Internet of Things (IoT) ready and allows it to be remotely controlled, monitored, and maintained from anywhere via an Internet browser.

For the integration of the chiller into OEM systems, AMS Technologies also provides a variant for operation on 24 V DC - and for project requirements that the mRC-C-450-100/240 does not cover, the thermal management specialists at AMS Technologies are happy to develop and manufacture customized systems for water cooling.

