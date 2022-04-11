WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Legrand, a global electrical and digital building infrastructures specialist, announced the availability of the Infinium acclAIM Fiber Solution. The Infinium acclAIM replaces pre-terminated cassette-based solutions with direct mating breakout connections, eliminating extra components and cost.

The Infinium acclAIM delivers a low insertion loss by leveraging unique innovations such as:

Longer Lifecycle – Single Installation

Bandwidth continually increases, forcing optical loss budgets to decrease. Infinium acclAIM offers the industry’s lowest optical loss by a significant margin – maximizing life cycle with a single installation of a sustainable building asset for decades.

Simplify Connectivity

No gender considerations – no pins, just direct connections.

Direct mating breakout – Infinium acclAIM connectors mate directly to an array of 2-fiber MDC duplex patch cords.

Application-defined polarity — polarity can be adapted to nearly any link configuration, preplanned, on-site, or on the fly, with no options to determine when ordering or designing.

Improved accessibility – with the increased density of each connector and a smaller footprint enabled by acclAIM, there is more room to work on each panel.

Reduce Labor – Lower Cost

Faster install and removal

Single link testing after mating

Quicker relocations, additions, and changes

“Simply put, acclAIM is a revolutionary game-changer,” said Kristen Poulos, vice president and general manager Legrand Data Infrastructure, Legrand. “We are excited to bring to market the next generation of fiber connectivity that will prove to be the new standard for cost and performance.”

In addition, the acclAIM solution was honored in the 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. Lightwave invited technology developers to submit products introduced or enhanced since March 2021 in various technology categories, for review by their independent panel of judges. At least three judges knowledgeable in the relevant technology or application reviewed each entry. Honors were given to solutions that achieved a score of at least 3.5 on a one-to-five scale.

According to the Judge’s comment, “The Infinium accLAIM Trunk Cable Assembly certainly gets rid of a lot of unnecessary business (that can break) inside the enclosure and streamlines the connections.”

For more information on the Infinium acclAIM visit, www.legrand.us/acclaim.