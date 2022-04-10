STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Clark-Reliance appointed Pat Babka to the position of president and CEO. Babka joins the company from Emerson, where he was the vice president and general manager of the isolation valve business unit. He brings 25 years of experience leading industrial technology businesses in related end markets.

“I am especially grateful to all of the employees of Clark-Reliance who have given me such a warm welcome,” said Babka. “I look forward to continuing to grow the business and creating value for our customers, employees, and our shareholders. Lastly, thanks as well to the entire Radial team for giving me this tremendous opportunity. I am grateful for your trust in me and your continued support.”

