HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler introduced its new, high-efficiency, dual-fuel-capable, hot water condensing boiler, the Cheyenne. The company will showcase the product at its booth at BOILER 2022, the American Boiler Manufacturers Association’s industry trade show, scheduled for April 11-13 in Dallas.

“The Cheyenne is the result of an extensive, multi-year research and development process that ensured our customers will get a product that meets their standards and stands the test of time,” said Doug Wright, president and CEO, Superior Boiler. “Targeted for the larger industrial market, it is one of the largest and most efficient hot water-condensing boilers on the market.”

The Cheyenne boiler, offered in sizes from 3,000,000 Btu per hour to 12,000,000 Btu per hour, has a full-sized furnace capable of firing natural gas, propane, or light fuel oil. It provides customers a choice of UL-listed burner packages and NOx emissions of 30 ppm or less are available on all firing rates. Its davited rear lid access allows access to the furnace and the burner combustion head without disturbing the burner or fuel train. A large waterside volume eliminates the need for a dedicated circulating pump or high minimum flow, allowing for load fluctuation with fewer burners, resulting in better overall performance. Even with a no-flow condition, water temperatures will not exceed safe conditions.

“We believe the marketplace has been waiting for a boiler like the Cheyenne,” said Matt Steele, vice president, sales and marketing, Superior Boiler. “This boiler is the perfect solution for anyone looking to reduce their emissions footprint while increasing outputs. We expect it to be in high demand.”

