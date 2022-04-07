PITTSBURGH —Westinghouse expanded its line of mini-split heat pump systems for the U.S. and Canadian markets. This addition includes a broad range of indoor and outdoor units for use in a wide variety of applications.

New for 2022, Westinghouse now offers single-zone outdoor units ranging in capacity from 9,000-36,000 Btuh, and multi-zone outdoor units between 18,000 and 42,000 Btuh.

Single-zone outdoor units are compatible with the new line of Westinghouse indoor units, which includes ceiling cassettes, horizontal ducted, multi-position air handlers, and wall-mount units of various capacity.

Multi-zone outdoor units are compatible with wall-mount units, ceiling cassettes, and horizontal ducted units.

All Westinghouse products offer a variety of features typical of high-end models, along with industry-leading contractor support. Many Westinghouse products are Energy Star-certified and feature efficiencies up to 28 SEER. For more information, visit

