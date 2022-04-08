WITTENBERG, Germany — Philipp Koecke becomes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesvolt, a provider of energy storage systems for commerce and industry. Koecke has international industry experience in renewable energies. His previous roles include leading a large listed company as CFO. He will join the Tesvolt team at the beginning of May.

Koecke, who studied economics, spent a number of years as an investment manager at a technology-oriented investment company. Afterwards, he led the finance department at Solarworld AG for 15 years. In his time there, the company achieved annual turnover of up to EUR 1.3 billion. Alongside his board duties, he was also a member of the board of directors at the company’s U.S. subsidiaries, which together counted more than 1,000 employees. He supported Solarworld as it grew to more than 3,000 employees and contributed significantly to the successful expansion of the company. In 2017, Koecke moved into senior management at a fast-growing technology firm. He brings with him a deep understanding of the engineering involved in renewable energies and storage technology.

“Tesvolt has a technological edge that is helping the company to play an increasingly important role in the international storage market as well,” said Koecke. “Supporting this development and thus actively contributing to the global energy transition is very appealing to me. The team and its agile organization also helped to convince me.

“Our company is undergoing a period of rapid growth, both in Germany and abroad,” said Daniel Hannemann, co-founder and managing director, Tesvolt. “We are accordingly very happy to have gained in Philipp Koecke, a CFO who has already closely supported growth in other companies. At the same time, Philipp knows the market of our key business areas very well. We’re very much looking forward to the collaboration.”

For more information, visit

.