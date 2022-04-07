OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — SPX Cooling Technologies Inc., a full-line, full-service provider in the design and manufacture of evaporative cooling towers, fluid coolers, and related equipment, has incorporated new proprietary Aero-X coil technology into its induced-draft, closed-circuit DT Fluid Coolers. The Aero-X tube profile maximizes thermal capacity per coil row thanks to the lowest air-side pressure drop (up to 10% more airflow at the same fan HP) and maximum heat transfer surface area.

Dry operation is extended for longer periods with switch point temperatures up to 10°F higher than other similar closed-circuit cooling towers. Depending on climate, operators can gain up to 15%-20% more incremental annual hours in dry mode, with 3,000 gallons per ton and $40 per ton annual water savings per ton of cooling achievable in many areas. Optional finned coils further enhance dry operation capability at higher ambient temperatures.

Reduced fluid pressure drop, up to 30% lower than previous generation, positively impacts system operating cost by lowering pump energy demand. DT models are available in a wide range of sizes and layouts to meet specific requirements and offer options for reducing equipment size.

Standard equipment includes the low-maintenance Marley Geareducer® gear drive, clog-resistant water distribution system, triple-pass air inlet louvers to reduce splash out, and low-sound fan for quiet operation. Heavy-duty construction with galvanized and stainless steel material options and five-year mechanical warranty ensure reliable cooling over a wide range of closed loop applications. For more information, visit

.