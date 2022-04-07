ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc., the not-for-profit association of manufacturers of fans, dampers, louvers, air curtains, and other air-system components for commercial HVAC, industrial-process, and power-generation applications, is pleased to announce Kevin Faltin as executive director.

﻿“The HVAC industry is undergoing dramatic change at an unprecedented rate,” said Jim Meats, P.E., 2021-2022 AMCA International Inc. president. “Many forces are at work, including looming state and federal regulations, an expanding appetite for integrity in product performance, and the greatest demographic shift of our lifetime with great numbers of workers, both blue and white collar, retiring each year. To stay relevant and grow, industry stakeholders have no choice but to adapt. To help lead the way forward, AMCA has hired Kevin as its new executive director.”

Faltin boasts more than two decades of experience in the construction and buildings industry. He comes to AMCA after more than 21 years with UL, which he served in the roles of vice president of operations, director of engineering operations, business-development director, business-development manager, sales manager, and account executive.

“Kevin has experience establishing partnerships in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to deliver regional testing capabilities as well as experience with mergers and acquisitions to expand operations and improve service efficiency,” Meats said. “He has demonstrated the ability to collaborate with industry stakeholders at all levels, including governmental bodies, regulatory agencies, other industry associations, code officials, and customers and directed high-performing international teams of managers, directors, and professionals to achieve business goals and deliver high-quality results and best-in-class client satisfaction. Lastly, he has managed testing facilities and understands the importance of product-testing integrity and the credibility it brings to AMCA’s certified ratings program.”

A native of Chicago, Faltin holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Bradley University and has completed the Yale School of Management’s Executive Leadership Program and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management’s Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy course.

“I am looking forward to joining such a well-regarded team and contributing to the continued success of AMCA,” Faltin said. “As we look to the future, we will face challenges and opportunities. Our success will rely on our teamwork, trust in each other, and willingness to adapt.”

