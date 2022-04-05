DUNEDIN, Fla. — SecureAire Technologies LLC, an air purification company, has named Jay Mrukowski as regional sales manager for commercial markets. Mrukowski has more than two decades of experience leading teams in the data centers market with annual sales exceeding $20 million. Demand for IAQ products is forecasted to triple over the next decade, especially in the commercial space.

In his new role, Mrukowski will focus on commercial installations for larger buildings, including schools, office buildings, airports, retail businesses, the hospitality industry, indoor agriculture, and more.

“Jay has a proven record of bringing in significant revenue in a fast-growing industry,” said Frank Stamatatos, president of SecureAire Technologies. “Thanks to Jay and our growing sales team, SecureAire is well-positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for IAQ. Everyone wants cleaner, safer air to breathe.”

Prior to joining the SecureAire team, Mrukowski served as the general manager at Vertiv (previously Emerson Network Power), a factory-direct retailer that supplies materials to data centers. Mrukowski has worked for the company since 2000 where he served as a senior account executive and as general manager of the company’s factory direct outlet in Columbus, Ohio. Mrukowski holds a bachelor’s degree in economics management from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.

Following a multimillion-dollar capital raise at the end of 2020, SecureAire has made several senior hires, including most recently Ben Rizzo as CEO and Kathy Parry as vice president of commercial sales. SecureAire exceeded its goals over the past year, laying the foundation for further expansion. Mrukowski will work alongside Kathy Parry, vice president of commercial sales, SecureAire, to expand the company’s profile nationwide. For more information, visit

