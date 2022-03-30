LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Kevin Kolhonen has been named health and safety manager at JM Electrical Inc. (JME), a commercial electrical contracting firm. A graduate of Salem State University, Kolhonen brings significant experience in employee health and safety, loss prevention, and risk management in the insurance, transportation, and energy sectors to his new role at JME.

As safety manager, Kolhonen will be responsible for wide-ranging assignments, including the implementation, management, and maintenance of the company’s safety policies, procedures, compliance plans, and improvement initiatives. He will also monitor industry regulations, visit construction sites to ensure the safety of the JME team, and establish communications with field supervisors and field staff among other stakeholders.

“Safety is and has always been the number one priority at JM Electrical,” said Matthew Guarracino, principal and CEO, JM Electrical Inc. “Kevin’s background and diverse experience will contribute to our company, our team, and the projects we undertake in meaningful ways.”

Prior to joining JME, Kolhonen, who has earned many OSHA certifications in occupational health and safety for the construction industry, worked as a safety and risk manager at the Energy North Group. Kolhonen holds multiple industry certifications, including Certified Employee Training Program (CETP) and IADC Rigpass (Oil and Gas safety).

Earlier in his career, Kolhonen served in several positions at Energi Insurance Services. His experience also includes work in safety, security, and operations at Salem High School and Brooksby Village, a continuing care community.

