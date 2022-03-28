FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced the promotion of more than 70 employees nationwide, including 11 in the firm’s Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, offices.

These promotions include:

• Peter Andersen, P.E., and Don Burroughs, P.E., have been promoted to vice president in Raleigh. Andersen is the firm’s electrical chief engineer and has more than 35 years of experience. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University (1985) and is a member of the Industrial Applications Society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Burroughs has nearly 40 years of experience and is the firm’s mechanical chief engineer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (1983) and is a member of ASHRAE.

• Dani Cutlip; Heather Platt Gulledge, P.E., CHC; Lacey Martin; Beth Smyre, P.E.; and Brandon Whelan, P.E., have been promoted to senior associate in Raleigh. Cutlip has more than 25 years of experience in wireless site deployment and real estate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Edinboro University (1996). Gulledge has 27 years of experience and is a senior project manager in the firm’s mechanical health care group. She earned a master’s in business administration from Medaille College (2008) and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo (2000). Gulledge is a member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), ASHRAE, the North Carolina Healthcare Engineers Association (NCHEA), and the National Society of Professional Engineers. Gulledge has been published in ASHRAE’s HVAC Design Manual for Hospitals and Clinics and Water Management in Healthcare Facilities: Complying with ASHRAE Standard 188. Martin is a senior marketing manager with more than 12 years of experience and directs the firm’s southeast marketing group. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Brigham Young University (2006) and is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers and the Society for Marketing Professional Services. Smyre is a senior planner and team lead in the firm’s environmental practice and has more than 21 years of experience. She earned a master’s degree in coastal engineering from the University of Florida (2002) and two bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and multidisciplinary studies from North Carolina State University (1998). She is a member of WTS and has been published for her work on the NC 12 Highway on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Whelan is the electrical department manager and tactic leader for the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structures infrastructure group with more than 20 years of experience. His technical background is in water/wastewater electrical design, medium voltage distribution, and power system studies. Whelan earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (1999).

• Bryan Lambeth, P.E.; Jacob Jackson, CAP; Jeffrey Stout, P.E.; and Nick Walters, P.E., CHFM, CHC, have been promoted to associate. Lambeth has nearly 15 years of experience and is a senior project manager in the transportation group in Raleigh. He earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University (2007) and is a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers. Jackson has 27 years of experience and is a project manager in Raleigh for the firm’s design-build practice. He is focused on operational technology cybersecurity and automation systems. Jackson is a member of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and the International Society of Automation. Stout is the electrical assistant department manager in Raleigh and has nearly 15 years of experience. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University (2008). Walters is a senior project manager with the firm’s mechanical health care group in Charlotte and has more than 10 years of experience. He earned a master’s in business administration (2015) and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering (2011) from North Carolina State University. Walters is a member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineers (ASHE), ASHRAE, and NCHEA. For more information, visit

.