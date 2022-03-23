MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, celebrates a milestone as the Xaap Compliance Reporting Platform surpasses 1 million building inspections. Since 2018, facility managers and their teams have used the Xaap compliance reporting software to test nearly 55 million individual building devices, including fire alarms, extinguishers, security devices, sprinklers, and other systems across North America. Xaap has helped these customers identify more than 500,000 deficiencies within their building systems, uncovering many opportunities to improve building safety and compliance.

“At Xaap, we’re working to digitize all inspection types to help keep people and assets safe,” said Evan Bombino, sales director, new product technology, global fire detection products, Johnson Controls. “As we surpass 1 million inspections and over 500,000 deficiencies documented, we’re excited by the prospect of how this large set of Xaap data will help us optimize experiences for users and allow us to offer improved smart building products.”

Xaap is a mobile- and web-based building inspection reporting application that provides a single, centralized platform for tracking, maintaining, and reporting building system compliance. The mobile app allows inspectors to capture inspection data and generate reports directly from their mobile devices. Xaap is designed to help make the lives of inspectors, technicians, service managers, back-office teams, facility managers, and building owners easier. By streamlining the inspection process through a variety of smart application features, Xaap helps deliver accurate and efficient inspection reporting.

Key features include ready-to-use and customizable report templates, digital signature capture, barcoding, inventory management, a historical report repository, a deficiency dashboard, and an analytics dashboard. With a shared source of data, building teams can collaborate seamlessly, stay better coordinated, and operate in sync.

In addition to providing more accurate and efficient inspection reporting, Xaap also empowers building and facility managers, inspectors, and technicians with powerful control and insights. This includes digital access to inspection reports and other facility documents 24/7; a centralized view of systems and compliance data; the ability to establish permissions; and the data that can be leveraged to increase efficiency, lower costs, and improve safety and security.

Xaap plans to further evolve the platform offerings for the future, including features that allow users to schedule, dispatch, and track inspections and repairs to help ensure inspections aren’t overlooked and deficiencies are addressed promptly. As more data is gathered through the Xaap platform, insights from the dashboard will continue to improve and more accurately pinpoint emerging trends and KPIs. For more information, visit www.xaapbuildings.com.