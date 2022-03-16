MORTON GROVE, Ill. — ESP-Systemwize, a complete hydronic product selection software by Bell & Gossett, now offers a powerfully intelligent functionality called System Designer. Users simply answer four questions online in the Systemwize interface and, within minutes, System Designer generates a complete hydronic system design that includes all supporting documentation and details, making quoting jobs faster and easier than ever.

“We are excited to launch this unique capability in Systemwize, which allows customers with a registered account to design a complete heating or cooling system in just minutes,” said Mathias Bullmer, global product manager, Bell & Gossett. “The new System Designer feature also ensures ESP-Systemwize remains the most advanced online selection tool on the market.”

Introduced in 2017, ESP-Systemwize incorporates Bell & Gossett’s expansive product portfolio, applications expertise, and hydronic systems knowledge, resulting in an intuitive, easy-to-use tool for selecting highly efficient pumps and compatible system accessories. It’s the industry’s only online selection tool that provides the ability to choose all system components from a single interface.

With a registered account, System Designer is readily accessible at esp-systemwize.com/system_designer. Other advanced features are also available, such as saving project schedules, generating submittals, and sharing submittals with a Bell & Gossett manufacturer’s representative in the user’s area. In addition to System Designer, intuitive features of ESP-Systemwize designed to assist engineers in system design include:

Side-by-side product comparisons;

Express select button narrows search;

Searchable by groups of products;

Analyze pump speeds in real time;

Ability to choose pumps and accessories;

Customizable project schedules;

Warning system for potential selection problems; and

24/7 technical assistance.

For more information, visit xylem.com/designfaster.